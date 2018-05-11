PM’s high praise for food and drink from county

A scheme designed to promote food and drink from Northumberland has been backed by the Prime Minster.

Theresa May was presented with a range of goods from the county as part of Northumberland County Council’s Produced in Northumberland project at an exhibition.

“I was delighted to sample some of the products made with the Produced in Northumberland seal of approval and to learn more about this excellent scheme, which follows the production process from farm to shelf,” she said.

“By doing so, it lets consumers know that the food and drink they’re buying is locally sourced, ethically produced and of a high quality.

“Having tried it for myself, I can see that it is all these things – and delicious too.”

The scheme, set-up by the Conservative-led council, awards a trademark to producers whose goods are made in Northumberland and also encourages ethical and sustainable production.

After presenting the food and drink to Mrs May, county council leader Peter Jackson said: “Having the Prime Minister’s backing is another step forward for Produced in Northumberland, as it continues to gain momentum and benefit people right across our county.”