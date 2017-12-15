Morpeth Parking Pain

At Morpeth Lidl you’d best beware

We got a pricey parking ticket there

The signs are small and best read with care

Does the Council really think that’s fair?

Supermarket parking is free most everywhere.

This was not the welcome we expected

When that yellow ticket we detected

Our pleasant outing badly disconnected

We left our parking timer on the seat

Too bad the warden could not see it!

We’re sad and cross but paid the fine

We did not want to commit a crime

I wonder how we’ll do next time?

Let’s hope our loss will be your gain

and your trip to Morpeth will not end in pain.

William Sutherland

Craster