Morpeth Parking Pain
At Morpeth Lidl you’d best beware
We got a pricey parking ticket there
The signs are small and best read with care
Does the Council really think that’s fair?
Supermarket parking is free most everywhere.
This was not the welcome we expected
When that yellow ticket we detected
Our pleasant outing badly disconnected
We left our parking timer on the seat
Too bad the warden could not see it!
We’re sad and cross but paid the fine
We did not want to commit a crime
I wonder how we’ll do next time?
Let’s hope our loss will be your gain
and your trip to Morpeth will not end in pain.
William Sutherland
Craster