At around 8.45am on Tuesday, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision on the A1, at the junction with Hebron, involving a car and a Transit van.

The two occupants of the van, and the occupant of the car, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are now appealing for any motorists who might have seen the incident, or have dashcam footage to come forward.

The A1 Hebron junction.

PC Kevin Postings from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “This was a serious collision and we are thankful those injured are recovering well.

“This happened during rush hour and we know there were many cars on the road at the time. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses about what happened but are appealing for anyone who is yet to come forward to get in touch straight away. We are especially interested in hearing from anyone who has dashcam footage.”