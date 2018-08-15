Police investigate Ashington robbery

Police are investigating a robbery in Ashington.

At 9.36am today (Wednesday) police were called to Humber Terrace Post Office on Hawthorn Road after a report of a robbery.

At this stage it is understood that two men, one armed with a suspected firearm, went into the store and threatened staff before stealing money from the till.

No-one has been injured but those in the store have been left shaken by the incident.

Extra officers are in the area both to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance. A search is also under way to locate the suspects.

The first man was described as about 5ft6 tall, white, and of a stocky build, in his 20’s, wearing a hoody and skull mask covering his face.

The second man was described as about 5ft10 in height of a stocky build, white, in his 20’s, wearing gloves, all dark clothing, sunglasses, and carrying a brown leather bag.

Any witnesses, or anyone who has any information which could help with the investigation, are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 242 15/08/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.