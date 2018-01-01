Police plea after driver, 23, dies in New Year's Day crash

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a 23-year-old motorist died after a collision in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The single vehicle collision happened at about 3.35am in the village of Blucher, just off the A69 Hexham road.

A white Mitsubishi L200, with orange roof lights, was travelling west along Hawthorn Terrace, when it collided with a lamppost, the front of a Chinese takeaway and wall of an old church.

The 23-year-old male driver was taken to the RVI in Newcastle, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Specialist trained family liaison police officers are supporting the family.

There were no other casualties. The road was closed for four hours while emergency services were at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicle being driven prior to the crash, to come forward. Please call 101 and ask for Motor Patrols quoting FWIN 405 010118.