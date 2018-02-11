Police tackle international challenge on the rugby pitch

England wasn't the only rugby team to take to the pitch this week, with Northumbria Police's own officers representing their country.

Six members of the force were called up to represent the England Police and the British Police Women's teams.

Inspector Lesley Wheatley, PC Victoria River, PC Helen Kane, PC Tony Moody, PC Ian Gerrard and PC Greg Haynes.were competing at Kingston Park, home to the Newcastle Falcons, on Wednesday.

British Police Women faced off against Novocastrians WRFC in a match that ended in a victorious 20-10 win, and this was followed by a tough game for England Police vs Scotland Police, which they lost 27-7.

Inspector Lesley Wheatley spoke of her pride at being able to represent Britain on the rugby field.

She said: ""It’s a great feeling to represent your country, and I've had some amazing experiences through this team.

"Travelling to both Spain and the Cayman islands to play have been just some of the best highlights, however representing Britain at Kingston Park, where I grew up watching rugby, was the best moment for me personally."

PC Greg Haynes was also delighted to have been selected.

He said: "Representing England rugby is something I never dreamed would happen when I joined Northumbria Police, but it really has opened doors for me to pursue both my career and my passion for rugby.

"The support we get from the organisation and our colleagues is fantastic, and I hope to continue representing England Police in the future."

British Police Women play the RAF side next month, while England Police face a tough trip to Ireland to play Irish Police, looking to bounce back with a positive result.

England Police are also training hard for May when they head to Perpignan, France, to play the French military.