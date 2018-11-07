Police target rural crime in Northumberland

Police are putting the focus on rural crime, as part of a national day of action.

Tomorrow is the national Day of Action Against Rural Crime and, as part of the day, Northumbria officers will be out in force for a dedicated operation – known as Checkpoint – to tackle offending which targets those who live and work in the countryside.

The coordinated activity with partners will see increased patrols and will focus on wildlife crime and offences such as poaching.

Superintendent Helena Barron said: “We are aware of the impact rural crime can have on our communities and the real upset and distress this can cause. We are determined to make sure those living and working in our beautiful countryside feel safe.

“There is no getting away from the fact that the area we patrol is vast, and we can’t be everywhere all of time – that is why we are pleased to have built fantastic links with partners to help share information and intelligence. By working together everyone can play an important part in tacking rural crime.”

The Force's Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird, echoed these comments and said she was committed to ensuring the Force policed rural communities 'effectively'.

She added: “It is important we continue to strengthen our relationships with partners so we can tackle rural crime head-on.

“I am committed to ensuring the Force polices rural communities effectively and those living and working in the countryside receive the very best service possible.”

Northumbria Police takes part in a number of proactive initiatives to tackle rural and wildlife crime. This includes training officers in how to best deal with these types of offences and support victims, taking part in FarmWatch schemes and promoting livestock and machinery tagging and other crime prevention tacticcs.

Anyone looking for support can contact their local policing team. They can also report any suspicious activity by calling police on 101. Rural crimes can now also be reported to a new national number on 0800 7830137.