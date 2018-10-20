POLITICS: Is austerity really ending?

I wondered why Theresa May announced that the end of austerity was in sight as this could be bounced back at her every time spending restraints make themselves known during the period leading up to the next general election.

She assured us the election will not be until 2022 under the fixed term rule. However, I think she knows that there is a likelihood that, mainly for Brexit reasons, it could be in a matter of months, hopefully before the electorate has had time to realise that her promise of the end of austerity was not quite correct.

She will, of course, be hoping, as she incorrectly perceived at the time of the last general election, for a drop in Jeremy Corbyn’s popularity to occur at the same time.

Craig Harrison

Morpeth