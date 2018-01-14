POLITICS: Leadership has been lacking

Prime Minister Theresa May is now being lauded by some Conservative MPs for the leadership qualities shown in asking First Secretary of State Damien Green to resign his post following computer porn allegation developments, despite the fact that he has been a good ally to her.

While I do not doubt that this was the right thing to do, I suspect that her main motivation is likely to have been a desire to keep her own job, rather than the sudden effect of some leadership qualities, which had previously been somewhat lacking.

Craig Harrison

High Common Farm