POLITICS: Speech is unbelievable

I found it unbelievable, even by Theresa May’s normal standards, that following the thrashing her Conservative party has just received in the local elections, she made a speech to the effect that the poll results are due to the desire of ‘the people’ to get on and ‘deliver Brexit’, despite the huge surge in the polls to the LibDems, who have never made any secret of what they think of Brexit.

She is presumably, even now, still pandering to the extreme right in her party, or has suddenly developed a wry sense of humour.

On the subject of sackings and resignations, whoever composes her speeches and sends her out to deliver them needs to consider their own position.

Craig Harrison

Morpeth