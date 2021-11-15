International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has launched the “Made in the UK, Sold to the World” campaign.

Berwick MP and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan launched the inaugural International Trade Week today.

Throughout the week, the Department for International Trade (DIT) will host over 100 events and workshops all over the UK to support and encourage businesses to explore their expansion into international markets.

From London to Edinburgh and Cardiff to Belfast, events will connect businesses of all sizes and sectors with expert trade advisors, Parliamentarians and Ministers.

The Minister for Exports, Mike Freer will be launching a new “Made in the UK, Sold to the World” campaign with Mayor Street at International Trade Week’s headline event in Birmingham.

The campaign will champion local export success stories and promote opportunities in international markets to take advantage of the global demand for the high quality goods the UK is known for.

Over 6.5 million jobs in the UK are supported by exports and research shows that exporters pay higher wages, are on average 21% more productive, and tend to be more resilient, innovative, and profitable.

However, many businesses across the UK are yet to take the plunge and aren’t sure how to start selling their products overseas.

Ms Trevelyan said: “The UK makes some of the best products in the world, but only one in 10 businesses currently export them around the world.

"I want this International Trade Week to be a catalyst for businesses to sell to new markets and take advantage of the trade deals we are negotiating.

“My department has a clear message to any business thinking about exporting for the first time. There has never been a better time to export.”

“Our industry experts in Trade and Investment Hubs around the UK and based around the world will stand shoulder to shoulder and give you the support you need to take the next step on your exporting journey and sell to the world.”

13 businesses from all over the UK have been selected to front the “Made in the UK, Sold to the World” campaign and the International Trade Secretary will visit one of them, Crep Protect, a London-based sneaker care business, to celebrate the launch.

