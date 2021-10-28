Housing plans in Northumberland village refused due to 'urbanising incursion' into open countryside

An application by John Thompson to build four detached homes on the northern edge of Longframlington was rejected by officers using delegated powers.

He wanted to build the four bedroom properties on agricultural land to the south west of St Laurence Court, between the cemetery and church.

But officers decided it represented an incursion into the open countryside and said insufficient information regarding surface water drainage had been submitted given historic records of flooding in the vicinity.

Senior planning officer reported: ‘The proposal, which comprises of the construction of four, large, detached dwellings, would ultimately lead to an urbanising incursion into the agricultural field that would detract from its inherent open and undeveloped character.’

The application had attracted seven objections, including one from Longframlington Parish Council which raised concerns about highways safety, flood risk and the high levels of housing development in the village in recent years.