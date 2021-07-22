Permission is wanted for up to 40 touring caravans on the site of the former Bewick Drift coal mine between Cresswell and Lynemouth.

An application which also includes the conversion of stables for storage and new buildings for a reception, amenities and warden accommodation has been submitted by David Tweddle.

The site was cleared in 2006 as part of a restoration plan and is currently used for the grazing of horses.

The proposed development site between Cresswell and Lynemouth.

A report on behalf of the applicant states: “Lynemouth/Cresswell are considered to be sustainable settlements. The proposed development provides a well-contained touring caravan park without any detrimental impact on residents, or on the character and appearance of the area and the adjoining landscape.”

It adds that the proposal would generate average annual expenditure of nearly £530,000 and lead to the creation of jobs.

The site was first developed in 1971 as part of the Bewick Drift project where coal from Ellington was brought to the surface.

The applicant acknowledges that contamination is likely within the sub-surface but suggests the risks to human health from short term stays in a caravan are likely to be low to moderate/low.

There has been one letter of support.

Robert Kent, from Ellington, states: “We're sadly lacking in touring facilities along this stretch of coast. The proposed development has the potential to bring more money into the area through tourism and, particularly when combined with the clean-up of Lynemouth beach, will help to re-generate this stretch of the coast.”