Northumberland pub could be downsized as part of plan to ensure it remains viable

The Beresford Arms, Whalton.

If approved, part of The Beresford Arms at Whalton, near Morpeth, would be converted into two homes.

The application has been submitted on behalf of owner Ross Hobson who took on the pub on a lease in 2018 before buying it last December.

He intends to convert the current restaurant with holiday accommodation at the rear of the premises.

They had previously been stables to the 19th century coaching inn until they were converted in 1994 into the restaurant and four large en-suite bedrooms.

A planning report submitted with the application states: ‘The property was in very poor condition when the applicant took over the lease in March 2018.

‘A large amount of repair and internal works had to be carried out to bring the internals up to date in order to trade, this took a number of months at significant cost.

‘The pandemic has seriously affected the business financially and the conversion of the rear elements to domestic dwellings is to aid the financial pressures that have been placed on the landlord and owner, but allowing the pub and restaurant to be retained and remain a viable business and continue to provide the amenities to the local village.’

The new properties would consist of two en-suite bedrooms at first floor level, with living, dining and kitchen areas at ground floor with accessible w/c’s.

Both would be sold on the open market if the application is approved.