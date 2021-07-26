A planning application for a capybara enclosure has been submitted to Northumberland County Council by Northumberland Country Zoo.

Maxine Bradley, curator at the Eshott-based attraction, states: “Our group of capybara require a larger, more weather-proof indoor house for extreme weather conditions and colder parts of the year.

"This indoor area will have an on-show viewing area for the public, allowing people to see these animals regardless of the weather.

"The house will also have an indoor pool and separate areas for segregating animals if necessary.

“The addition of this house will also provide us with an opportunity to join the Lowland Tapir studbook as this house will not only be suitable for the capybara, but it will allow us to add another 'Vulnerable' species to our collection.”

The area in question is currently an empty grass grazing paddock.