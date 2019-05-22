Northumberland's Discover Our Land campaign heads to House of Lords

Business and tourism representatives from Northumberland were down in Westminster today for a showcase of the county’s Discover Our Land campaign.

The initiative, which promotes Northumberland as a great place to live, work, visit and invest, aimed to spread the word that the county is open for business.

The Alnwick Garden took a piece of its Poison Garden down to Westminster for the event. Picture by Ben O'Connell

The event, organised by Northumberland County Council and hosted by Lord Curry of Kirkharle in the House of Lords, was an opportunity for a number of partners to share their messages about what they have to offer.

Those in attendance included representatives of The Alnwick Garden, Northumberland National Park, Port of Blyth, NHS International, Alnwick Castle, Produced in Northumberland, Advance Northumberland and the North East England Chamber of Commerce.

Guests included Tourism Minister Michael Ellis, who said he was ‘desperate’ to come up and visit Northumberland.

Introducing the event, Lord Curry said: “As a born and bred Northumbrian, I’m very proud to host this event.

“We are very, very proud of our county, we have everything; amazing, diverse landscapes, incredible history and the friendliest people in the world.

“I’m delighted the county council has taken this initiative and hope all the other bodies get involved.”

Council leader Peter Jackson told the assembled guests: “We have got so much to be proud of, much that others are envious of and therefore much to shout about in Northumberland.

“Please spread the word because that’s what Discover Our Land is all about. If you haven’t been to Northumberland recently, come visit. We firmly believe we have a lot to offer for everyone.”

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service