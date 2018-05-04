Pont students impress at public speaking event

Two teams from Ponteland High School took part in the European Youth Parliament UK regional finals.

Many of the students performed very well, including Jack Wallace, who had a knack for asking pertinent questions.

As well as the Sixth Formers taking part, a number of girls from Year 11 were involved and they all made telling contributions.

When it was team A’s turn to defend a motion, Lauren Beale was commended twice for really good use of the ‘direct response’.

Two of the students emerged as confident leaders and these were Ben Guadagno, who was impressive when summing up, and Jon Allison, who was really good at supporting the Year 11 girls and explaining things to them in preparation.

Matthew O’Hara summed up very well for team B, but despite the plaudits from the jury, neither team made the top two to go through to the next stage.

Ponteland High’s head of Sixth Form, Dave Hicklenton, said: “This event is a great opportunity for students to match themselves against some of the brightest and best in our region.

“Public speaking is a daunting prospect, but our teams were superb in their preparation and delivery.”