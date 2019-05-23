POT-HOLES: Do you notice a difference?

Coun Jackson is quite right in stating that when the Conservatives took over Northumberland County Council in 2017, dealing with pot-holes was a priority (Morpeth Herald, May 2).

The fact that the council repaired more pot-holes in 2018 than any other council is commendable.

But if the council conducted a survey of road users and asked if people thought the county’s roads have been fixed, ie have become noticeably better in the last two years, it’s doubtful that there would be much positivity.

People would be more likely to mention local concerns about a particular road.

It’s surprising that no action has been taken to deal with the leak under the pavement across the road from Morpeth Conservative Club, just up from what was once Creighton’s old shop.

It’s been a noticeable issue for some weeks.

Holes get dug for sometimes unclear reasons, but to repair a clear problem would seem logical.

l Like most cats it didn’t take my partner Lynne’s Poppy long to learn how to tell you what she likes and doesn’t like.

Poppy certainly doesn’t like the cold weather, but she hasn’t yet mastered the skill of getting under a duvet as well as she can get into a shopping bag. However, she has time to learn.

As she gets older, the cold will no doubt bother her more and she will seek a quick solution – as quickly as I find a warm radiator to ‘thaw out’ next to on a cold day.

l The celebrity chef and Bake Off presenter Prue Leith was quoted recently suggesting that banning packed lunches would help to reduce childhood obesity.

The idea made me laugh as looking back at my time at Goosehill School, I have more clear memories of the school dinners and how my favourite dinner lady was always the one serving the potatoes.

I have always been a fussy eater and both my mother and maternal grandmother noticed it long ago. It was drummed into me ‘if you don’t like it, don’t eat it’.

Even at a young age it would have taken way more than the charm of a teacher or two to make me sit and eat something I didn’t want to.

It’s why years on, I sympathise with parents who have children who are fussy eaters.

l Recently, I was waiting for a bus at the Haymarket bus station in Newcastle when a homeless gentleman approached me and asked if I would spare some change.

At the time, I was standing next to a poster promoting work Newcastle City Council and Northumbria Police were doing to help the homeless.

I don’t own a mobile phone so I didn’t have the means instantly viable to check the website on the poster to see what constructive help if offers.

Vulnerable and at risk people need sign-posting to help and support.

Unless a poster gives clear advice, if you know nothing about how to redirect people to support, you have to rely on someone with more knowledge stepping in.

Robert Pollard

Morpeth