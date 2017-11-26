Prestigious award for popular product

The Healtharena outlet in Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, recently won the Best Supplement accolade at the UK Natural Health Trade Summit.

Its MaxiSlim BerryTrim weight management product also helps promote a healthier diet.

Employee Anna Boutflour – pictured at the summit with Gary Trickett, National Association of Health Stores chairman – said it was launched earlier this year and there has been a good response to the product from customers.

She also said that as well as being quick and easy to use, being in a convenient, pleasant tasting powder, its real strength is in the combination of weight management-focussed ingredients.

