Prestigious award for third year in a row

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has achieved an award hat-trick.

It has won the CHKS Top Hospitals national patient experience accolade for the third consecutive year.

The CHKS Top Hospitals programme is regarded as a mark of excellence in the NHS and CHKS has used more than 27 years of experience in the analysis of hospital data to decide the indicators on which each of the awards are judged.

Annie Laverty, director of patient experience at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We are truly delighted that, once again, we have been given the patient experience award for our work taking place across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

“Whether our patients use our services in hospital, in the community or in adult social care, we know that it’s not just the clinical care they receive that matters – how it is given and the atmosphere they receive it in are just as important.

“We look forward to building on this success and implementing additional innovative projects to benefit more of our patients.”

Meanwhile, Northumbria was ranked number one out of 133 trusts across the country for A&E waiting times performance against the national standard of 95 per cent for the month of April.

A total of 98.8 per cent of patients were treated or admitted within the national four-hour standard.

The figures take into account the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, urgent care centres and minor injury units.