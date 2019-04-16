Prestigious honour for Pont teenager

A Ponteland High School student has been given a prestigious honour and met a cabinet minister on the same day.

Aaryanna Lever was joined by her sister, Jasmine, her parents and school headteacher Kieran McGrane for the Lord Glenamara Memorial prize-giving ceremony at University College London (UCL).

It recognises 10 outstanding young people from the North East every year and she was among those who received a runner-up prize.

The award winners are students who combine academic excellence with significant work in the community and voluntary sectors.

During the visit, there was an opportunity for a guided tour of the university campus. This was ideal for Aaryanna as she would like to go to UCL.

In addition, the group from Ponteland met the Secretary of State for Education, Damian Hinds MP, the family of the late Lord Glenamara and UCL’s Vice-Provost, amongst other guests.

Mr McGrane said: “Aaryanna is an amazing young woman who has demonstrated all of the attributes required for recognition for this award.

“It was a pleasure to be able to share this moment with her and her family, who should be rightly proud of her many achievements.”

The award was introduced in 2012 to celebrate the life and dedication to public service of the late Ted Short (Lord Glenamara), the former Secretary of State for Education and Science and MP for Newcastle Central.

Previous winners include former Ponteland High student George Hunter.