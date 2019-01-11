Private client lawyer joins firm in home town

David Bawn, a Morpeth North ward county and town councillor, has joined Morpeth-based David Auld & Co Solicitors from a top Newcastle law firm.

He has been recommended in the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners for his legal work. He is experienced in advising clients on residential and commercial property matters and as a Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners member, he specialises in client advice on wills and probate and capital tax planning.

Coun Bawn, pictured with senior partner David Auld, left of two, said: “It feels like I am coming home. I live locally and was brought up and educated in Morpeth.

“I am looking forward to representing local people and helping them with their issues.”