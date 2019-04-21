Project is a long-term development

When Sean and I met in the Adderstone House Garden near Belford to record a piece for local radio, the first question was: “How has life changed for you since 2015?”

Sean has no doubt that the telephone message he received while standing by his Chelsea garden made all the difference. It was from John, owner of Adderstone House, who wanted to discuss the development of his 10-acre site.

Sean produced a plan and was invited to manage the project, which he continues to do three years on, along with his other design projects.

Sean’s modus operandi is to arrange selected plants into a feature with a narrative that invites interpretation. This can be a private, enclosed entity that tells a personal story. Several features can be seamlessly linked to create a journey of discovery.

The success of such a project demands a continuing dialogue between client and designer. If the latter is also an experienced, hands-on gardener – great.

Sean’s career has blossomed since the Chelsea experience. See his website at www.gardennarratives.co.uk