Project is on the look-out for forgotten memorials

A search has begun for forgotten memorials in the North East.

Historic England is appealing for help to find secret, unknown and forgotten memorials in the local area.

It is all part of its Immortalised project – a new season to help England explore who and how it remembers.

Memorials in the North East include the Grace Darling Memorial in the churchyard at St Aidan’s Church in Bamburgh.

It features a prominent stone memorial to Grace Darling, who died in 1842, four years after helping rescue nine survivors from the shipwrecked Forfarshire off the Northumberland coast by rowing out with her father during the storm.

Historic England, the public body responsible for championing and looking after England’s historic environment, wants photographs and information about the North East’s lesser-known memorials, and those that are well-loved by small groups or communities, but unknown nationally.

It is also looking for rituals and activities attached to memorials.

The public’s stories and pictures will be recorded to form part of an exhibition in the autumn.

The hunt is part of Immortalised, a season launched by Historic England to help people explore the country’s memorial landscape – who is reflected, who is missing, and why?

It will include events, an exhibition, a debate and a design competition.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “We are creatures of memory, and every generation has commemorated people in the built environment.

“Their stories may involve episodes of heroism or generosity and be inspirational, or they may involve episodes which are shameful by today’s standards. They all tell us something about the lives of our ancestors.

“One of Historic England’s most important jobs is to work with the public to identify and record information about what’s embedded in our streets, squares and parks, and to share it with others.

“Exploring the stories and histories of less well-known people and groups is an important part of this, and that’s what today’s call out to the public in the North East is all about.”

More information about the season can be found on Historic England’s website www.historicengland.org.uk/immortalised