Project list for county council is ‘ambitious’

Improvements to roads, bridges and footpaths across Northumberland are the cornerstones of the coming year’s county council Local Transport Plan.

A total of £18.6million is set to be invested in a raft of repair, restoration and maintenance projects benefiting pedestrians, cyclists and drivers across the county.

Headline schemes include carriageway repairs at Cottingwood Lane in Morpeth, improving pedestrian links between the village and car park at Cresswell, surface dressing on the B6343 west of Mitford, replacement of the Foulmartlaw bridge near Belsay and improvements at the Old Church junction in Longhorsley.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “We’re delighted to be able to put forward such an ambitious and wide range of improvement projects for the coming year.

“The projects range from creating new bus stops to walking and cycling schemes along with major junction and safety schemes.”

Morpeth North county and town councillor David Bawn said: “I’m delighted that repairs are planned for Cottingwood Lane in Morpeth, among the hundreds of other schemes which are earmarked.

“With over £800,000 proposed for road and footpath repairs in the Castle Morpeth area, I’m confident that residents will notice improvements throughout the area.”

The draft programme will be discussed by the Local Area Councils across the county at their meetings in February before being finalised.