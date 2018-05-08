Proposed academy trust receives useful Government grant

Schools in Ponteland and the surrounding area that plan to form a Multi Academy Trust (MAT) have received a major funding boost.

The proposed MAT would see Ponteland High and Ponteland Primary School, along with Darras Hall, Belsay, Heddon St Andrew’s CofE Primary Schools and Richard Coates CofE School, operate as Pele Trust.

The group submitted a grant application to the Department for Education (DfE).

Members were recently informed that the bid had been successful and £88,000 has been awarded from the DfE’s MAT Development and Improvement Fund.

The funding will be used to support the start-up costs of forming the trust, such as new financial systems and management information software licences for all schools.

The grant is intended to be paid in full at the point when Pele Trust is legally formed following the conversion of each school to academy status.

Ponteland High School headteacher Kieran McGrane said: “This is a very welcome financial boost as part of our planning for Pele Trust and I believe it demonstrates the faith DfE has in our ability as a group of schools to form a high quality educational trust.”

The board of directors, appointed in preparation for the trust becoming fully operational later this year if the application is successful, is led by chairman Gerry Miller and includes representatives from the education sector, business, Church of England and the local community.