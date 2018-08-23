PUB: Important part of town history

When local institutions disappear from the town, its identity changes so I was glad to read that the future of The Joiners pub in Morpeth has been protected.

Gordon Wilkinson’s book on the history of the pub gives a good insight into why it has an important place in the town’s history.

With development work on the Goosehill site, and possibly the former garage site, with appropriate investment, I hope The Joiners be competing with The Office to draw customers in.

Perhaps someone can have a word in a county councillor’s ear to encourage investment in a certain bridge between the Chantry and Jackson’s Barbers to increase footfall to and from The Joiners.

People under a certain age may not remember a time when you received more than a nominal rate for saving with a bank or building society.

It was the financial crash of 2008 which ended the higher interest rates given to savers.

But most people can’t avoid having to save for things, such as holidays, cars and new houses.

Hopefully, savers at some stage in the future will become more valued by banks and building societies.

But with bills providing regular challenges, even if they don’t change their perspective on savings rates for customers, people will still have to save.

Given the careful spending Newcastle United did during the summer transfer window, where unlike other Premier League clubs they appear to have made a profit, it will be interesting to see if Mike Ashley’s investment in the House of Fraser turn out to be as profitable.

Both the company’s employees and its pension holders will be waiting for the new vision for the brand as in this time of shopping online it’s way more complicated making money on the high street.

But as someone who likes to shop the old-fashioned way, I’d like to think that the typical high street of the future will still give the option of walking in somewhere to buy what I want.

Hopefully, brands from the past, like the House of Fraser, can still have a place in the high street of the future.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth