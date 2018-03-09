Public invited to Commonwealth event at council HQ

Northumberland County Council will celebrate Commonwealth Day by participating in the Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth event on Monday.

To commemorate the event, a short flag-raising ceremony will take place at County Hall in Morpeth, at 10am and members of the public are invited to attend. Those who do come along are asked to go to the area next to the Viking Statue for 9.45am.

The Commonwealth flag in Northumberland will be raised alongside 1,000 flags across 38 Commonwealth countries.

During the ceremony, the council’s civic head – Coun Anthony Murray – will read a personal message from the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Patricia Scotland, and a specially written Commonwealth Affirmation.

Coun Murray said: “The ceremony is a great opportunity for the county to connect with our family of nations acr-oss the globe in this collective public expression of commitment to the Commonwealth and the values it upholds.

“Members of the public are very welcome to join us to mark this special occasion.”

Lady Scotland said: “Fly a Flag is a wonderful opportunity for local communities to come together to celebrate the remarkable diversity and inclusiveness of the Commonwealth and the many ways in which the lives and livelihoods of its 2.4billion citizens are enriched through Commonwealth connection and cooperation.”