Pupils’ business ideas to help good causes

Children at a Morpeth school are aiming to battle their way into a boardroom in aid of a good cause.

Year Five pupils from Chantry Middle School are among those taking part in the seventh annual Newcastle Building Society Boardroom Charity Challenge.

It asks the young people to develop business proposals that will both benefit their local community and also make a profit for a chosen good cause.

Eight schools from across the North East have signed up to participate this year, with the winning team from each school being invited to present their ideas to a panel of senior business figures in the society’s boardroom at the final next month. A top prize of £1,000 will go to the winning team to help them put their plans into action.

Andrew Haigh, Newcastle Building Society chief executive, said: “The challenge gives us a wonderful opportunity every year to help hundreds of young people learn more about managing their money as well as possible.”