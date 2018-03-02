Pupils get behind road safety campaign

Parents and teachers are being urged to remind children about road safety.

With pedestrian road accidents being highest in the winter months, Road Safety GB North East (RSGB NE) has enlisted the help of mascot Look Out Leo to educate young people about the dangers.

In Northumberland between 2012 and 2016 there were 47 serious and 391 slight accidents involving children.

Schools can go to the RSGB NE website to download materials.

Officials at RSGB NE are appealing for all road-users to slow down and to look out for each other, particularly during poor weather conditions and when the light fades.

Parents and teachers are urged to encourage children to use pedestrian crossings wherever possible, not to take chances near roads, and to wear bright or reflective clothing.

Paul Watson, Chairman of RSGB NE, said: “As a region, we are doing better at keeping children safe on the roads, but there is still room for improvement.

“A large proportion of children that are knocked over are trying to cross the road away from a pedestrian crossing, and more than a quarter are hit by vehicles whilst they are crossing near to parked cars.

“Those collisions could easily be avoided.”

He added: “What surprises me is that four per cent of children who were injured whilst travelling in vehicles were not wearing seatbelts.

“That is a higher rate than the number of adults who were not wearing seatbelts. That should never happen.

“All drivers are responsible for ensuring children in their car are properly strapped in before setting off. It could save a life.”