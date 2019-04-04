Pupils get CSI insight during police sessions

A group of intrepid investigators in Morpeth were treated to a masterclass in forensics when officers from Northumbria Police gave up their day off to help deliver a special session as part of British Science Week 2019.

Pupils from Newminster Middle School in Morpeth put on overalls and gloves when learning how STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and maths – are vital in helping investigators uncover clues at crime scenes and stay one step ahead of the offenders.

A pupil puts his skills to the test.

Kirsty Potter, scientific support operations manager at Northumbria Police, delivered a number of sessions and she was joined by Neighbourhood Beat Manager Darren Stapleton and PCSO Holly Went, who gave up their day off especially to help out at the event.

Each one included transforming the school’s sports hall into a cordoned-off crime scene.

PC Stapleton said: “The CSI sessions at Newminster Middle School were a lot of fun and it was a very enjoyable day for myself and for PCSO Went.

“STEM subjects are really important and are very valuable in a lot of areas of policing. I want to thank the students for being so enthusiastic and passionate about the subject and also want to thank the teachers for inviting us into the school.”

Newminster headteacher Elizabeth Kinninment said: “The pupils gain a huge amount from events such as this and we hope that we can continue to build on these relationships with our local community. They had a fantastic time learning from the police team.”