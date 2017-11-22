Pupils grin and bear it for Children in Need

There was plenty going on at Grange View Church of England First School in Widdrington Station on BBC Children in Need day – including a visit from Pudsey.

Pupils handed over £1 to come to school in their pyjamas and they decorated cakes and biscuits for an additional 50p. They took part in a range of Children in Need’s The Big Spotacular activities such as a spot treasure hunt on the yard, colouring in competition and spotty-themed games in the afternoon.

Pudsey with a group of pupils during his visit to Grange View Church of England First School.

Lauren Chapman, literacy, ICT and modern foreign languages subjects leader at Grange View, said: “It was a brilliant day enjoyed by children, staff and parents alike.

“As a whole school we raised £214.50, however the highlight was having Pudsey make a surprise visit at the end of family worship.

“The school council had entered a competition to win a visit from Pudsey and Grange View was lucky enough to be picked. Pudsey was given his own SPARKLE badge – a word which stands for the many values we aim to achieve in our daily life in school.”