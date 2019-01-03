Pupils perform in Houses of Parliament

A group of pupils at Pegswood Primary School enjoyed a fantastic day at the Houses of Parliament and sang in one of the rooms there before the end of term after being invited by Ian Lavery MP.

Following the invitation, Pegswood Women’s Institute raised the idea of taking a girls’ choir as the centenary in 2018 of a number of important occasions included 100 years since the first law was passed for some women to vote and 100 years since the passing of the first WI resolution.

There was a warm-up performance for people in the village before the trip to London.

Headteacher Andrew Waterfield said: “The girls were a credit to our school and there were several comments from people throughout the day at how well they represented the school.”