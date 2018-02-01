Putting their hearts into record attempt

Residents are being invited to put their heart into a world record attempt.

Officials at the British Heart Foundation (BHF) are holding the record attempt to help fund life-saving research.

Heart shaped messages have been filling BHF shop windows in the run up to Valentine’s Day for more than a decade, but this year the public also has the chance to have personal messages displayed in a record-breaking chain of paper hearts.

For Valentine’s Day, the BHF is attempting to break the world record for the longest chain of paper hearts, currently 8,525.

Members of the public who want to be a record-breaker should visit their local BHF shop, make a donation and write a message on a world record heart to be included in the final chain.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Operations Director at the BHF, said: “Heart and circulatory disease is one of the UK’s biggest killers and bringing messages of love, support and hope together from people all across the country shows we are all standing united against these devastating conditions.

“BHF research has helped halve death rates from heart and circulatory disease over the past 50 years, but there is still a long way to go. Through the public’s generosity the BHF will fund £500million of new research by 2020.”

Visit www.bhf.org.uk