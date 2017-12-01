Quartet of head shaves bring in funds for Samuel appeal

A fund-raising appeal became Shave for Samuel for a day to mark an event in Morpeth town centre.

Jenny Thirlaway was diagnosed with bowel cancer in March and she is currently receiving chemotherapy treatment.

From left, Della Clark, Ron Hetherington, Jenny Thirlaway, Jack Thirlaway, Samuel Wright, Jonathan Wright, Estella Wright and Anna Wright. Picture by Doug Harrison.

When friend Della Clark offered to shave her hair off to raise funds for Jenny, the mum-of-twins insisted that such an activity take place in aid of Save for Samuel.

Despite making huge progress since birth, two-year-old Samuel Wright relies on being tube fed and cannot talk.

His parents, Jonathan and Anna, are aiming to raise £25,000 so he can spend time at a specialist facility in Duke University, North Carolina, and the Neurological and Physical Abilitation Center in Los Angeles.

Both provide therapies and techniques that are not available in the UK and it is hoped that they will enable him to start walking.

After Jenny developed the idea with the Wright family, Sanderson Arcade agreed to let the event happen in the piazza area on Saturday afternoon and the JoJo Maman Bébé store organised the hairdresser.

Joining Jenny for the head shaves was her dad Ron Hetherington, son Jack and Della.

The cash donations in the buckets on the day added up to £635 and combined with online donations supporting the quartet and the appeal generally over the last week, this activity has added about £2,500 in total.

Jonathan said: “It was a fantastic day and it was great that so many people walking by asked us what was going on and then made a donation.

“There is a real community spirit in Morpeth and people recognise Samuel and have a chat with us when we’re out in the town.

“We had great support on the day from Goosehill Private Nursery, which Samuel goes to, and parents and children from the playgroup that our daughter Estella attends.”

He added that businesses in the town centre put up posters and there will be extra funds from collection boxes at Costa Coffee and White Stuff, and more events and activities are being planned for 2018.

Jenny said: “It’s brilliant that quite a few passers-by stopped to cheer us on and put money in one of the buckets.

“We’re grateful to everyone who donated on the day and online and we hope the Wrights reach their target.

“I’m extremely proud of Jack for taking part. He said his hair will grow back and having it shaved was nothing compared to helping raise funds so Samuel can hopefully walk one day.”

An online page for Samuel has been set-up through the Just4Children charity, which enables people to add Gift Aid to their donation.

A link to this page and more information about how the shave event came about can be found via Jenny’s Facebook post – www.facebook.com/Jennythirlaz/posts/411340912618691