Quiz night raises cash for Sanderson Arcade’s good cause

Teams from the businesses at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth took part in a special pub quiz style event to help raise money for Cleaswell Hill School, which is the centre’s good cause for 2019.

The event was held at the Morpeth Larder and those who took part were challenged on various topics.

More than 60 members of staff from various stores attended the fund-raiser, including teams from Vodafone, Whittakers Jewellers and Pol Kefton.

The evening raised £500, which will go towards the arcade’s £5,000 target for the year to fund a special outdoor swing.

Cleaswell Hill is a day community special school for 174 children ranging in age from two to 19.