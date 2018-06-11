RAF100 Dinner honour for Esmée

A Morpeth teenager had the honour of being chosen to speak during the recent RAF100 Dinner at the Defence Academy in Shrivenham.

This was a result of being selected as the top female cadet in the North Region Air Cadets, and one of the top six female cadets in the Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

Presenting to an audience of 300 senior officers and dignitaries – including Marshal of the Royal Air Force, Lord Stirrup – CWO Esmée Webley spoke confidently and enthusiastically about the opportunities she had in the Air Cadets and how they have inspired her to pursue a career in aviation.

The 19-year-old was nominated for the ATC75 Sword after her long list of achievements including a Silver DofE Award, earning her Private Pilot’s Licence and completing a silver gliding scholarship.

Esmée, of 2522 Bedlington Squadron RAFAC, is also a Heart Start instructor and can deliver training on CPR, and has completed the National Navigation Scheme Award and the National Indoor Climbing Award.

She said: “Being seen as a role model for the RAF Air Cadets gives me a great sense of pride.”

Esmée hopes to apply for the Royal Air Force, with an aspiration of becoming a transport or rotary pilot where she can fulfil her passion for humanitarian work. She currently works for Northumbria Helicopters, which is based at Newcastle Airport.