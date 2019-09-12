Harvest Full Moon to appear on Friday 13 - this is what time you could see it

By Helen Johnson Thursday, 12th September 2019, 14:59 pm Updated 4 minutes ago

Friday 13 is spooky enough already, but this year a harvest full moon will accompany the superstitious day (Photo: Shutterstock)

Although it's the ninth full moon of 2019, this moon will be smaller than the average full moon.

This moon is a whole 14 per cent smaller, which makes it a 'micromoon', and nearly coincides with apogee - which is the point in its orbit which places it at its greatest distance from the Earth - 252,100 miles away.

A ‘micromoon’ is the opposite of the ‘supermoon’, which occurs when the moon is as close to the Earth as it can get.

The harvest moon

The Harvest Moon happens just before the Autumn Equinox, which signals the start of a new season, and the name is reportedly linked to a lag time in-between moonrise and sunset.

Rarity of a full moon on Friday 13th

The last full moon on Friday 13 was in the year 2000, and after this one, the next Friday 13 full moon is not expected until 2049.

However, in the UK it's set to arrive at around 5.32 am on Saturday 14.

Maine Farmers' Almanac astronomer Joe Rao, told the Daily Express, "The arrival of this year's Harvest Moon will depend on which time zone you happen to live in.

"If you live in the Eastern Time Zone, the moment the Moon turns full will occur just after midnight - at 12.33 am - on Saturday 14.

"But if you live elsewhere in the country - in the Central, Mountain, or Pacific time zones - the moment that the Moon turns full comes before midnight on Friday 13."