Here’s how your kids can receive a letter from Santa Claus - and it’s free

With winter rapidly approaching, the most eager children will already be thinking about what they want for Christmas.

Those keen to send off their letter to Santa could even get a letter back from the man himself, thanks to the Royal Mail.

Children will have until 6 December to post off their wish lists to Father Christmas, and the Royal Mail has said that Santa himself has promised to take some time off from making toys in order to “respond to as many as possible”.

How to get a letter from Santa

The annual letters to Santa service costs the price of a stamp to make sure the letter is delivered. The response comes free of charge.

Your child’s letter must be addressed to Santa, or Father Christmas, and sent to: Santa's Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ.

To get a reply, the sender will need to include their full name and address in the letter.

As of March this year - when stamp prices increased by 3p - a first class stamp costs 70p for a letter and £1.06 for a large letter. First class post normally guarantees delivery the next day.

And, if you leave enough time for your letter to arrive by 6 December, you can save money and go second class.

It costs 61p for a second class stamp for a letter or 83p for a large letter.

When will the response arrive