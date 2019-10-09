Hundreds of jobs have been saved after Thomas Cook shops were bought out

Hundreds of jobs with Thomas Cook have been saved after Hays Travel purchased the collapsed company’s network of shops.

All 555 stores in the UK are to be bought by Hays Travel, with the Official Receiver reporting that hundreds who lost their jobs will be offered work when the firm takes over.

Almost 500 ex-Thomas Cook employees have already been offered work according to Hays, which is the country’s largest independent travel retailer. Up to 2,500 jobs in total could be saved.

Largest independent travel company

These people were among the 9,000 who were made redundant when Thomas Cook collapsed last month, leaving 150,000 British tourists out of pocket and stranded abroad.

The fee for all the stores is undisclosed.

In the Official Receiver’s statement, Dave Chapman said, “I am pleased to announce we have reached an agreement with Hays Travel to acquire Thomas Cook's entire UK retail estate, comprising 555 stores across the country.

"This represents an important step in the liquidation process, as we seek to realise the company's assets."

Hays also runs a consortium of independent travel companies called the Hays Travel Independence Group. Brands also include Just Go Travel, which operated primarily in the north west of England. Hays currently has 190 shops across the UK.