Kylie Minogue fans wanted for a new BBC TV show - here’s how to apply

Has Kylie impacted your life? (Photo: Getty Images)

Are you a Kylie Minogue superfan?

If so, you might be perfect for this new BBC show - this is everything you need to know.

What’s the show?

BBC Studios are recruiting Kylie fans to be part of a new project, celebrating the impact of her music on her fans.

Maybe you’ve met Kylie, her songs have gotten you through difficult times - or maybe you were named after her?

BBC Studios says, “Kylie has touched the hearts of fans for almost four decades and we want to hear from all you #Lovers”

How to apply?

To apply, you’ll need to head over to the Kylie Project website to submit your application.

You’ll need to fill out a profile of your personal details, such as your name, date of birth and email address.

You’ll also need to include a picture of yourself.

After you’ve built the “profile” segment of the application, you’ll need to answer a total of 24 questions.

Questions about Kylie you’ll need to answer include:

What is your favourite Kylie song? (Only original Kylie tracks)Why is that your favourite song?How many times have you seen Kylie in concert?What was the most memorable concert and why?What does Kylie mean to you?Apart from music, how else has Kylie affected your life?

There are also some other questions you’ll need to answer, including:

Have you ever been on TV before?If yes, list the TV shows, including pilots you’ve appeared on (does not include member of TV audience)List any dates between now and 31 December that you’re unavailable to filmAs filming will likely take place in a studio, do you have any access requirements?

After that, all that’s left is to submit your application.

Restrictions?

Applicants for the show need to be over the age of 18 and a UK resident.