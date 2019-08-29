McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers for a month - here’s how to get one

If you’re a fan of McDonald’s and love a freebie then there’s still time to grab yourself a free cheeseburger (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you’re a fan of McDonald’s and love a freebie then there’s still time to grab yourself a free cheeseburger.

The fast food chain is giving away free 99p treats to those who download their app - but it’s only for a limited time.

How do I get a free cheeseburger?

To claim your free cheeseburger, you need to download the free app, which is available on both Apple and Android devices, and register your email address.

The app allows you to access a variety of deals available and you can also collect points from orders, which you can then use in your local McCafé branch.

Those who sign up to the app will receive a voucher for the 99p cheeseburger.

How long is the offer on for?

Although McDonald's didn't confirm an end date when the offer first launched in July, the chain has now said that the deal will run until 30 September 2019.

New additions to McDonald’s menu

McDonald’s recently shook up its menu by adding spicy nuggets, alongside the classic chicken nuggets.

This new spin on the staple item - which comes with its very own Tabasco dip - has also been trialled in the US and Asia and is a permanent feature on the Australian menu.

The spicy nuggets cost £3.19 for six, £3.49 for nine and £4.99 for 20.

However, the hot bites are currently only a temporary addition to the UK menu.

The fast food chain is also trialling extended breakfast hours in several locations, serving its morning menu until 11am - which is 30 minutes longer than the usual 10.30am cut off.