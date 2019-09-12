Shocking dashcam footage shows moment drunk motorcyclist smashes into car

This shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a drunk motorcyclist crashes head-on into a car.

The footage shows the motorcyclist swerve into the path of the car, while being nearly twice the drink drive limit.

The rider was critically injured and had to be airlifted to a London hospital.

PC David Burstow of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “We are releasing this footage in the hope it brings some reality, particularly to motorcyclists, of the serious consequences of being over the limit.

“The rider put himself, the occupants of the car and other road users at risk and this is not acceptable.

“I appreciate he is now paying for his actions not only through the courts but through the injuries he has suffered."

The crash happened back in March this year, on Broadwater Crescent, Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

The two people inside the car, which was travelling within the speed limits, were not injured, but in a state of shock.

The motorcyclist was disqualified from driving for 18 months at court in July.