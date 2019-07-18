Shocking dashcam footage shows OAP driving the wrong way down motorway

This shocking dashcam footage shows a drink-driving pensioner going the wrong way down a motorway.

The video shows motorist David Haughton, 75, travelling on the M6 near Lancaster on April 23 this year.

Police say he was initially going in the right direction before turning his Volvo around and driving towards oncoming traffic.

A clip captured by another road user shows them having to swerve at the last second in order to avoid a horrifying collision.

SWNS

Lancashire Police were called and officers found Haughton parked next to the central reservation.

The pensioner, from Bolton, was breath tested and found to be over twice the drink driving limit.

He is currently serving an eight-month jail sentence and a two-year driving ban.