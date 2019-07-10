The Chase is looking for contestants - this is how to apply

Do you have what it takes to taken on a Chaser? (Photo: ITV)

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to beat a Chaser with your general knowledge skills?

Are you left screaming at the TV when someone obviously gets a question wrong? This might be the opportunity for you.

ITV’s popular quiz show The Chase is currently looking for new applicants.

What is The Chase?

Contestants are pitted against a Chaser, a general knowledge whizz.

You and the rest of your team must answer questions correctly to win money, escape the Chaser and take home a cash pot worth thousands.

How to apply

You can apply to be on The Chase through the ITV Studio online application form.

The application form starts off asking for the usual details you’d expect - your name, address, contact details and so on. It then moves on to ask about your qualifications, hobbies and interests.

You’re also asked to rank yourself from one to five (one being the worst and five being the best) in the following areas:

Sports and leisureHistoryGeographyScience and natureArt and literatureCurrent affairsPoliticsMusicFilm and TV

Auditions for the show will be held throughout the year at a variety of locations. You will be asked to choose your first, second and third choice of location.

The locations range all throughout the UK, so you’ll be sure to find a location that best suits you.

Finally, you need to disclose any previous TV appearances, state why you think you should be chosen and what you would do with the money if you won.

Restrictions

Applicants for the show must be 18 years and over.

You must also be a legal resident and currently live in the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man.

You can’t have been previously employed by ITV, the broadcaster or any of the ITV group of companies during the past ten years. You also cannot be a partner or relative of an employee of ITV, the broadcaster of any of the ITV group of companies.