The planned online porn block has been delayed for a second time

An age verification system designed to prevent under 18s from accessing pornographic websites is expected to be delayed for a second time.

The so-called ‘porn block’ - which will require users to confirm their age in order to access adult content - was due to come in on 15 July, having already been delayed from an original planned date in April.

The new postponement is expected to be announced by the Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright in the Commons today (20 June), although the reason for it has not been confirmed.

Announcement will be made today

When announcing the initial delay that pushed the date back to July, a spokesperson said, “This work is a world-leading step forward to protect our children from adult content, which is currently far too easy to access online.

"We are taking the time to get the implementation of this policy right and to ensure it is effective, and we will announce a commencement date shortly."

When the government announced the compulsory age check plans, it claimed that they were being put in place to protect underage internet users from potential harmful content.

However there has been some uncertainty over how these checks would be enforced.

Confusion over enforcement

It has been reported that users may have to upload scans of passports, credit cards or driving licenses, use online age-verification software or purchase cards from newsagents.

The measures have also been heavily criticised by campaigners concerned about privacy.