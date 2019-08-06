These are the hospitals set to get funding for upgrades following Boris Johnson’s £850 million pledge

Boris Johnson has announced that 20 hospitals in the UK are to receive a boost in funding as part of an £850,000 pledge to upgrade outdated facilities.

The Prime Minister made the promise as part of a £1.8 billion cash injection into the health service as a speech at Lincolnshire hospital on Monday (August 5).

Campaigners have criticised the move, claiming that the amount of money promised is merely ‘a drop in the ocean’ compared to what is needed.

Health secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC, “The economy is growing strongly and, ultimately, all public services, the long list you gave, and of course the biggest amongst them is the NHS, they are paid for by having a strong economy.

“There is a record number of people in work at the moment, that means a record number of people paying income tax, a record low number of people who are claiming unemployment, so that gives you more money.

“I guarantee that we now have all plans in place to make sure that the NHS will be prepared whatever the Brexit scenario.”

These are the hospitals that will receive money as part of the funding boost

East England

Luton & Dunstable University Hospital - £99.5m for a new block in Luton to provide critical and intensive care, as well as a delivery suite and operating theatres

Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals - £69.7m to provide diagnostic and assessment centres in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn for cancer and non-cancerous disease

Norfolk and Suffolk - £40m to build four new hospital wards in Norwich, providing 80 beds

South Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group - £25.2m to develop and improve primary care services in South Norfolk.

Midlands

University Hospitals Birmingham - £97.1m to provide a new purpose-built hospital facility replacing outdated outpatient, treatment and diagnostic accommodation

United Lincolnshire Hospitals - £21.3m to develop urgent and emergency care zones in A&E

Wye Valley - £23.6m to provide new hospital wards in Hereford, providing 72 beds

University Hospitals of North Midlands - £17.6m to three new modern wards to improve capacity in Stoke, delivering approximately 84 beds for this winter

London

Barking, Havering and Redbridge CCGs and North East London - £17m to develop a new health and wellbeing hub in north east London

Croydon Health Services - £12.7m to extend and refurbish critical care units at the Croydon University Hospital

North East and Yorkshire

South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System - £57.5m for primary care investment across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw

The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals - £41.7m to improve paediatric cardiac services in the north east

Leeds Teaching Hospitals - £12m to provide a single laboratory information management system across West Yorkshire and Harrogate, covering all pathology disciplines

North West

Greater Manchester Mental Health - £72.3m to build a new adult mental health inpatient unit in Manchester

Mersey Care - £33m to provide a new 40-bed low secure unit for people with learning disabilities

Stockport - £30.6m to provide a new emergency care campus development at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, incorporating an urgent treatment centre, GP assessment unit and planned investigation unit

Wirral Clinical Commissioning Group - £18m to improve patient flow by improving access via the urgent treatment centre

Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care - £16.3m to provide emergency and urgent care facilities at Tameside General Hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne

South East

Isle of Wight - £48m to redesign acute services for Isle of Wight residents

South West