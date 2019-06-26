These are the most popular baby names of 2019 so far - with 80s classics making a comeback

2019 has seen classic monikers from the eighties make a big comeback (Photo: Shutterstock)

The most popular baby names so far this year have been revealed, with 2019 seeing classic monikers from the 1980s making a big comeback.

New parents are also taking inspiration from popular culture this year, choosing names influenced by the likes of hit Netflix shows, Love Island and Game of Thrones.

David and Hannah are on the rise

Names that were popular during the 1980s, including Emma, David, Jason and Hannah, are all making a comeback this year, according to BabyCentre.

David has seen a big rise in popularity in 2019, rising 15 places to be ranked at number 60, while Hannah jumped 11 places to reach number 22.

Other classic names like Michael and Penny also saw a big surge this year, coming in at number 60 and 97 respectively.

The parenting website analysed the baby register over the last six months to reveal what mums and dads have been selecting for their new arrivals.

But despite the growing trend for classic eighties names, none have proved popular enough to break the top 20, with Olivia and Muhammad still claiming the top spots.

Olivia and Mohammad are still holding on to the top spots as the most popular names (Photo: Shutterstock)

However, thanks to Meghan Markle giving birth last month, Archie has climbed its way into the charts, ranking at number 18.

Characters and actors from a number of TV shows have also inspired some popular names this year, with parents turning to the likes of Game of Thrones (GoT) and Love Island for ideas.

Maisie (Williams, who played Arya in GoT) and Emilia (Clarke, who played Daenerys in GoT) both climbed up the charts, while contestants from Love Island series past also proved popular, with Kady, Cara, Camilla, Jamie, Marcel and Georgia among the names rising in popularity.

Lorna Marsh, senior editor at BabyCentre, said: "We are seeing a real rise in strong and stable names, especially those with a 1980s twist.

"Whatever anyone's thoughts on that decade's politics, they were at least more settled.

"Perhaps that is why parents of baby Michaels and Maxines are compensating for the current turmoil with solid 80s choices."

The top 20 girls names of 2019

OliviaSophiaLilyAvaMiaIslaAmeliaFreyaIsabellaEmilyAriaEvieGraceIsabelleEllaIvySophieWillowCharlotteElsie

The top 20 boys names of 2019

MuhammadNoahGeorgeOliverCharlieHarryLeoArthurJackFreddieJaxonEthanJacobTheoOscarAlfieHenryArchieJoshuaThomas