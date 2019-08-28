These will be the most popular kids’ toys this Christmas - according to John Lewis

With summer beginning to wind down, the next big thing on people’s minds is Christmas - despite the fact it’s still over 100 days away.

But, for some, Christmas shopping can’t begin early enough. Anyone already thinking about the perfect gifts for their loved ones may be pleased to hear that John Lewis has released what it predicts will be the top 10 Christmas toys to buy for 2019.

All the toys listed will be available to buy from John Lewis in store or online from Autumn 2019.

Mini Kitchen

Harry Boughton, Toy Buyer at John Lewis, said, “For parents and family members looking to encourage creativity and role play, we’ve created a Mini Kitchen where little ones can pick up “ingredients” before rustling up a delicious imaginary meal in their play kitchen.”

Get your little ones interested in cooking with this play set. Will be available from John Lewis in Autumn for £35.

50-piece wooden train set

Over 50 pieces are included in this set, including accessories such as sheep, cows, trees and buildings as well as the necessary items needed for the track. Designed to spark the imagination in children, they can create all kinds of different circuits for their train run across.

Could this classic toy be the perfect gift this year? (Photo: John Lewis)

Currently out of stock, but will be back in September, it will be available from John Lewis online here for £30.

You can choose to be notified when the train set is back in stock by entering your email address on the toy webpage.

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit

This starter kit is perfect for parents looking to combine fun with learning for their children. Designed for children aged three to five, Osmo Little Genius starter kit will take your kids on a hands on learning adventure.

Learn critical skills like language and communication, early literacy, social-emotional skills, fine motor skills and more. Ignite their imaginations and have a blast with the four games included in the starter kit.

Will be available in Autumn from John Lewis for £79.99.

Folding Scooter

Scooters have been a favourite toy for children over the years, and its popularity doesn’t appear to be going anywhere fast. Get your kids excited about having fun and exercising with their very own scooter. It’s also foldable which means it’s portable and easy to fit in the car.

You should also consider some safety gear if you are thinking about buying a scooter, like a helmet and elbow and knee pads too, just in case if any falls and scrapes that might occur.

Will be available in Autumn from John Lewis for £69.99.

Tonies Start Box

A new audio system for children, all you have to do is turn it on, pop the Tonie character on and let the audio adventure begin. With room for 90 minutes of audio, you can upload your MP3s, audiobooks or even your own recorded stories.

Available in green, grey, light blue, pink, red and purple.

Will be available in Autumn from John Lewis for £69.95.

Unicorn pull-along

John Lewis is confident that the unicorn craze is set to stay on trend this Christmas season with this wooden pull along version predicted to be pretty high on childrens’ wish lists this year.

Will be available in Autumn from John Lewis for £15.

Little Robin Red Vest book

Experience this beautiful tale of Christmas kindness with the Little Robin Red Vest book.

The description of the book says: “One frosty evening, a week before Christmas, Little Robin washes and irons seven warm vests for the chilly nights to come. As the days go by, he comes across lots of shivering animals and kindly offers them his vests to wear.

“But - oh no! On Christmas Eve, Little Robin is cold and alone with no vests lefts! This is, until a special someone arrives to reward his kindness…”

Perhaps a Christmas tale is what was on the wish list? (Photo: John Lewis)

Available from John Lewis online here for £11.99.

GraviTrax Starter Set XXL

“Experience the power of gravity with the STEM-inspired track system GraviTrax,” the description reads. This set is the perfect opportunity to introduce your children to the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

With over 240 components included in the XXL set, kids will need to use their imagination and building skills to create amazing tracks and get the gravity spheres rolling. Are they stopping, or flying off course? Then you’ll need to use your problem solving skills to fix it - rebuilt the track, try something different and see what happens.

Why not a GraviTrax set to get their minds and imaginations going? (Photo: John Lewis)

Available from John Lewis online here for £99.99.

LEGO Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port

Suitable for kids ages seven and up, this set features a large, multi-stage rocket, a rover payload module, launch control room with rotating satellite dish and an assembly crane. It also comes with seven LEGO City minifigures: two astronauts, two ground crew technicians, a launch director, a scientist, and a lab mechanic.

Currently available from John Lewis online here for £119.99.

Leckford Doll’s House

A stunning doll’s house that will act as inspiration for years of childhood fun, this doll house comes adorned with a beautiful pink roof and door, large Georgian windows and a feeling of grandeur.

You can open up the house from either side to reveal two central staircases. Alternatively, you can access the house via the roof, which makes it easier to play with. John Lewis describes this as “a gift that can be passed on from one generation to the next”.

Will be available in Autumn from John Lewis for £100.