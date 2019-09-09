This is when temperatures are set to soar as unseasonably warm air from tropical Atlantic hits the UK

The weather in the UK is looking up over the next few days, with warmer temperatures and brighter skies forecast.

Warm weekend

As the week continues, temperatures will begin to increase, with some areas of the UK reaching highs of 25C by the weekend.

The Met Office outlook for Friday 13 to Sunday 15 September said, “Friday is likely to be dry and bright in the south, but windy with blustery showers in the north.

“The dry and bright conditions are likely to spread further north for next weekend, leaving just the far north with wetter and windier weather.”

‘High pressure will build’

Bonnie Diamond from the Met Office explains that there is “an unsettled week ahead with spells of wet and windy weather, but also drier and brighter weather at times too – on Thursday temperatures could reach low 20s Celsius in the south east where it’ll be dry with sunny spells.”

However, weather conditions will begin to settle by the weekend, bringing warmer temperatures and brighter skies.

“From Friday high pressure will build bringing a settled weekend with warm sunny spells, temperatures widely in the low 20’s Celsius, possibly 25 Celsius on Sunday – this a combination of daytime heating and warmer air from the tropical Atlantic,” adds Ms Diamond.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 23 September to Monday 7 October explains that “confidence remains low during this period. However, the most likely situation is unsettled with occasional spells of wet and windy weather, between drier and brighter interludes.

“Temperatures will most likely remain near to, or a little below average, with the coldest conditions across the north.

“This means there will be some chillier days on the cards, and occasional frosts at night under clear skies.”